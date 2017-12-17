Murray stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's win over Arizona.

It was a very quiet night for the Pens' starting netminder, who earned his 12th victory of the season. The 23-year-old is finally back in the win column after he picked up five straight losses dating back to mid-November. While Murray wasn't perfect Saturday, he's now given up just two goals in each of his three most recent outings and appears to be trending in the right direction. His .906 save percentage isn't great, but Murray has looked good since returning from a lower-body injury and is worth getting into your lineup.