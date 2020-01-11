Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 28 saves in OT win
Murray surrendered three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Murray would probably want the second goal back, as Gabriel Landeskog beat him with a one-hop dump-in late in the second period. Otherwise, it was a solid showing against a dangerous offense for the 25-year-old goalie. He improved to 13-6-4 with a 2.91 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 25 starts. Murray has won his last three games despite allowing nine goals in that span. Tristan Jarry will still likely get Sunday's start in Arizona.
