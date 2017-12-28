Murray turned away 29 of 33 shots in Wednesday's shootout victory over Columbus.

Murray got burned for four goals in regulation, but he stymied Pierre-Luc Dubois and Artemi Panarin in the shootout to get the Penguins the victory. He was yanked in his last outing before the holidays, so it's good to see Murray back in the win column. The 23-year-old now owns a mediocre 14-10-1 record with a .904 save percentage on the season. He wasn't great against Columbus, but Murray is trending in the right direction with victories in two of his last three starts.