Murray turned away 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Murray turned in a strong outing to advance to 13-9-1 on the season. The 23-year-old is sporting a .908 save percentage and has looked great in consecutive starts. The starting netminder sees a heavy workload for the Pens and has looked solid since returning from a lower-body injury. He hasn't had the best season, but Murray has turned in some inspired performances recently and fantasy owners should at least take note of this trend.