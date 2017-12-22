Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 30 saves in shootout victory
Murray turned away 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
Murray turned in a strong outing to advance to 13-9-1 on the season. The 23-year-old is sporting a .908 save percentage and has looked great in consecutive starts. The starting netminder sees a heavy workload for the Pens and has looked solid since returning from a lower-body injury. He hasn't had the best season, but Murray has turned in some inspired performances recently and fantasy owners should at least take note of this trend.
