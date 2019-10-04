Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 38 saves in loss

Murrray stopped 38 of 41 Buffalo shots in Pittsburgh's 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

The 25-year-old netminder turned in a strong performance in the season opener but was done in by former teammate Conor Sheary's two goals. Now in his fourth season as Pittsburgh's No. 1 goalie, Murray is a plug-and-play fantasy starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories