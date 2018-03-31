Penguins' Matt Murray: Mostly unfamiliar with next opponent
Murray will be in the crease against the visiting Canadiens on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray has elevated his game since the All-Star break, with his save percentage climbing from .903 to a .914 mark that is much more conductive to racking up the fantasy points. Interestingly enough, Murray has only faced the Habs once in his career, getting the best of them in a Jan. 18, 2017 start when he pushed aside 19 of 20 shots on the road.
