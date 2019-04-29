Penguins' Matt Murray: Named to Team Canada roster
Murray will be joining Team Canada for the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.
While some will see this as an opportunity for Murray to work on his game in a competitive setting, others will see it as another chance for the oft-injured netminder to get hurt. Murray had an up and down season that once again saw him miss time due to injuries. The Thunder Bay native fell short of the 30-win mark by just one victory, while matching his career high four shutouts. Since taking over as the full-time No. 1 in Pittsburgh following the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury, the 24-year-old Murray has failed to impress the Penguins faithful and will no doubt face further scrutiny heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
