Murray (lower body) told reporters he "definitely feels like he's close to returning" Saturday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Toronto, but he could return to action as soon as Monday against Colorado. In the meantime, Tristan Jarry will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Penguins.

