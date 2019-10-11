Penguins' Matt Murray: Nice rebound game

Murray made 31 saves in a 2-1 victory over Anaheim on Thursday night.

Murray handed the Quacks their first loss of the season. It was a nice rebound from his performance against the Jets on Tuesday when he allowed four goals on 22 shots. There's a slim margin of error for Murray because Evgeni Malkin and his offence is on the injured list. He'll need to put in a lot more performances like this over the next couple months. So far, so good.