Penguins' Matt Murray: Not quite good enough against Minnesota
Murray turned away 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
Murray actually came up with some big saves, but opposing netminder Devan Dubnyk was just that much better. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the 23-year-old, who has been excellent of late. His .913 save percentage doesn't jump off the paper right now, but Murray knows how to win games and his 7-1-1 record goes a long way. He's a must-start in fantasy whenever he's in the cage.
