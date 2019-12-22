Penguins' Matt Murray: Not up to task versus Canucks
Murray let in four goals on only 14 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
The team in front of Murray did little to help him, as an extended Canucks power-play situation led to the first two goals. The 25-year-old dropped to 10-6-4 with a 2.91 GAA and an .892 save percentage. He's been supplanted by Tristan Jarry as the top goalie for the Penguins -- expect Jarry to get the nod Friday in the first game of a home-and-home set with the Predators.
