Penguins' Matt Murray: Notches win in return to crease

Murray turned aside 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Making his first appearance in over a month, Murray didn't look particularly rusty en route to his first win since Oct. 25. Casey DeSmith seized the Penguins' No. 1 goalie job while Murray was sidelined with a lower-body injury, but the 24-year-old will now get a chance to start winning it back.