Penguins' Matt Murray: Notches win in return to crease
Murray turned aside 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Making his first appearance in over a month, Murray didn't look particularly rusty en route to his first win since Oct. 25. Casey DeSmith seized the Penguins' No. 1 goalie job while Murray was sidelined with a lower-body injury, but the 24-year-old will now get a chance to start winning it back.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Pitted against league's cellar dweller•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Could suit up Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sidelined Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Close to returning to practice•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Skates prior to practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...