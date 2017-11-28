Penguins' Matt Murray: On injured reserve
Murray (lower body) -- who is considered week-to-week -- was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
This certainly isn't good news for Penguins fans who were hoping to achieve the elusive three-peat this season. While Murray has struggled at times this year -- he is 11-7-1 with a 2.95 GAA -- he remains one of the top fantasy options between the pipes when healthy. In the meantime, the Thunder Bay native will be replaced by Tristan Jarry, but don't be surprised to see the club consider a trade for a veteran backup considering recently recalled Casey DeSmith is the oldest goaltender in the organization (26 years of age).
