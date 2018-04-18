Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease in Game 4

Murray will guard the cage against the Flyers on Wednesday's Game 4 tilt, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has been hot and cold in this series, as he shutout the Flyers in Game 1, gave up four goals in Game 2 and then made 26 of 27 possible saves in Game 3. Which version of the netminder shows up Wednesday will likely determine the outcome -- although with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel on the ice, the 23-year-old should be able to count on some offensive support.