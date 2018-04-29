Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Sunday

Murray will be the road starter for Game 2 versus the Capitals on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Murray struggled at the end of the opening series against Philly, and some thought those issues would carry over after he allowed a goal just 17 seconds into Game 1, but he extinguished any lingering worries when he turned aside 32 of the next 33 shots to get the win. The 23-year-old will still have stiff competition Sunday as the Capitals look to even the series at 1-1.