Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Thursday

Murray will be in goal on the road against Nashville on Thursday, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Murray is stuck in a three-game losing streak, though he did manage to earn his team a point in two of those outings. Without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) to help fuel the offense, the netminder will need to step up his game and avoid giving up bad goals. In his only two regular-season matchups with Nashville, the Thunder Bay native is 2-0-0 with a .969 save percentage.