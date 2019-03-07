Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Thursday
Murray will be in goal for Thursday's home tilt versus the Blue Jackets, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.
Murray hasn't recorded a regulation loss in his previous six outings, as he is 4-0-2 with a .919 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native seems to be finding his groove at the right time for the Pens and will need to carry that momentum into Thursday's clash. The netminder has dominated Columbus in his career, as he posted a 7-1-1 record and 2.90 GAA in nine matchups.
