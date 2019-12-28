Penguins' Matt Murray: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Murray will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Predators.
This will be Murray's third start of December, as Tristan Jarry has taken over as the No. 1 with eight starts in the month. Murray has struggled brutally this season, as he's posted a 1-3-3 record and an .848 save percentage since Nov. 12. He'll look to turn things around on the second half of back-to-back games. The Predators have averaged 4.3 goals per game over their last six outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.