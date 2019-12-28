Penguins' Matt Murray: Pegged for Saturday's tilt

Murray will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Predators.

This will be Murray's third start of December, as Tristan Jarry has taken over as the No. 1 with eight starts in the month. Murray has struggled brutally this season, as he's posted a 1-3-3 record and an .848 save percentage since Nov. 12. He'll look to turn things around on the second half of back-to-back games. The Predators have averaged 4.3 goals per game over their last six outings.