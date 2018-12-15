Penguins' Matt Murray: Pitted against league's cellar dweller
Murray will start in goal against the visiting Kings on Saturday, according to Josh Getzoff of PensTV.
While Murray hasn't explicitly been confirmed as the starter, the writing is on the wall that he'll do the honors since Getzoff relayed from Penguins coach Mike Sullivan that he'd give both Friday's starter Casey DeSmith and Murray a turn in the back-to-back set of games. Of course, this will be Murray's first game back after a lower-body injury sent him to injured reserve. He'll square off against a Kings team with an egregious minus-30 goal differential and the worst record in the league at 11-20-2. This must be what Sullivan meant when he said he wanted to put Murray in the "best possible position to be successful."
