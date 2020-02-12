Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays extremely well in loss

Murray allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

That's two straight defeats for Murray since losing his six-game winning streak last week, but that's to no fault of his own, as both losses came against the red-hot Lightning. Murray was also outstanding Tuesday, especially in the first period when he stopped all 17 shots he faced. The only goals he yielded came on the power play and in the 3-on-3 overtime. Murray is now 16-7-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage in 30 games this season.