Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays well despite giving up five goals

Murray allowed four goals on 46 shots in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

This is always debatable, but there was really only one goal Murray let in that he arguably should have stopped. Otherwise, he turned in a strong night despite what the stats indicate. What his numbers do showcase, though, is a weak Penguins blue line and a team that is mostly trying to outscore opponents early this season. Murray will get wins, but that strategy won't bode well for his overall fantasy value. That's clear with his .899 save percentage and 3.95 GAA.