Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays well versus Sabres

Murray allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 5-1 preseason victory against the Sabres on Wednesday.

After a subpar regular season and inconsistent playoffs, Murray is looking to bounce back in 2018-19. Turning aside 21 shots is certainly a good sign, but the key for Murray will be remaining healthy. He has yet to play more than 49 games in any season, and he's been a better goaltender in his career during the playoffs than regular season. That's great for the Penguins, but it doesn't help fantasy owners.