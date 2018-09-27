Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays well versus Sabres
Murray allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 5-1 preseason victory against the Sabres on Wednesday.
After a subpar regular season and inconsistent playoffs, Murray is looking to bounce back in 2018-19. Turning aside 21 shots is certainly a good sign, but the key for Murray will be remaining healthy. He has yet to play more than 49 games in any season, and he's been a better goaltender in his career during the playoffs than regular season. That's great for the Penguins, but it doesn't help fantasy owners.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 30 shots in preseason win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to play whole game Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls in overtime•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Average play has team one loss from golf course•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...