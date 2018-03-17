Penguins' Matt Murray: Practices Saturday

Murray (concussion) participated in practice Saturday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Murray has been sidelined since Feb. 24 against the Panthers, but his return to practice Saturday suggests he's nearly ready to retake the crease. With a couple more days ahead before the team's next contest Tuesday against the Islanders, there's a shot he starts the affair. More information on that front should surface int he coming days.

