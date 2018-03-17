Penguins' Matt Murray: Practices Saturday
Murray (concussion) participated in practice Saturday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Murray has been sidelined since Feb. 24 against the Panthers, but his return to practice Saturday suggests he's nearly ready to retake the crease. With a couple more days ahead before the team's next contest Tuesday against the Islanders, there's a shot he starts the affair. More information on that front should surface int he coming days.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...