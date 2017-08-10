Murray is working to cut down on the injuries that kept him sidelined for the start of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

In addition to shrugging off the "injury-prone label", Murray will have to deal with the pressure of replacing Marc-Andre Fleury -- something he says can't be done. "Nobody's going to fill Marc-Andre Fleury's shoes," he stated. Instead the 23-year-old is "just going to be myself," as he takes full-time command of the crease for the first time in his young career. Given the expectations surrounding the two-time Stanley Cup champion, fantasy owners can expect him to be taken among the elite level goalies during their drafts.