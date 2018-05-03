Penguins' Matt Murray: Pressure mounting in Round 2

Murray is projected to start for the Penguins in their Game 4 home clash with the Capitals on Thursday, according to NHL.com.

This report highlights Murray needing to rebounding as one of the five "Keys to Game 4." Washington took Games 2 and 3 to the detriment of Murray and the Penguins, with Pittsburgh's top tender stopping only 46 of 53 shots over that span. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the two-time defending champions are leading the league in playoff scoring at 3.89 goals per game, but Murray really needs his allied defensemen to seal up some of the scoring lanes to slow the likes of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.