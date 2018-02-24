Penguins' Matt Murray: Quiets Hurricanes for fifth straight win
Murray saved 27 of 28 shots during Friday's 6-1 victory over Carolina.
The Pittsburgh backstop has now won five straight games and allowed just nine goals with a .944 save percentage during the streak. The Penguins are scoring the most goals per game in the league since the All-Star break, and the addition of Derick Brassard should provide a notable boost. Murray's .909 save percentage and 2.81 GAA aren't standout marks, but it's probably wise to view him as a strong option in all settings moving forward.
