Murray made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nashville.

So much for the revenge of the Preds after their Stanley Cup loss last season. Murray bricked up the twine tent and looked way better than he did Thursday in that 10-1 debacle against the Hawks. Saturday's strong showing reaffirms his status as a high-end goalie option in the majority of fantasy settings.

