Murray was named Wednesday's road starter against the Oilers.

The Jets destroyed the wall that Murray was trying to build between the pipes in his last start, as Pittsburgh's top netminder yielded four goals on nine shots before rookie Casey DeSmith took over in relief. However, it's worth noting that Murray had been trying to complete a back-to-back set of games against Winnipeg, so fatigue could've been a factor in that poor performance. The goalie from Thunder Bay, Ontario is undefeated with a sturdy 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage in a pair of career outings against Edmonton.