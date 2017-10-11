Play

Murray will tend the twine for Wednesday's tilt with Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has put on a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde act to kick off 2017-18, getting shelling for five and six goals, respectively, in his first two appearances before pitching a shutout in Saturday's Stanley Cup Finals rematch against Nashville. While Murray's play has been trending in a positive direction, Wednesday he'll be facing Washington's high-octane offense led by Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who have combined for seven goals and eight assists in just three games.

