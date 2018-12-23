Penguins' Matt Murray: Records second shutout
Murray made 39 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
It was an extremely rough start of the season for Murray, who went 4-5-1 with a .877 save percentage through the first 11 games. He also missed time due to multiple injuries. But since returning on Dec. 15, Murray is 3-0-0 with a .964 save percentage and 1.30 GAA. It's a small sample size, but this is certainly reassuring, as owners are hoping Murray re-finds the magic he possessed during the Penguins' two recent Stanley Cup runs.
