Penguins' Matt Murray: Rejoins team

Murray (personal) returned to practice Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray missed the Penguins' three-game California trip following the passing of his father. The netminder should be considered the favorite to get the starting nod against the Hurricanes on Tuesday and will likely resume a heavy workload moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories