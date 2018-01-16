Penguins' Matt Murray: Rejoins team

Murray (personal) was in attendance at practice Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray rejoins the squad following a one-game absence while dealing with a family matter. The Pens are heading into a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday -- versus the Ducks and Kings respectively -- so it's unclear which game (perhaps both) the netminder might start.

