Penguins' Matt Murray: Returns to goal Tuesday
Murray (personal) will get the starting nod against the Sharks on Tuesday, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Murray will return to the crease for the first time since the passing of his father, having last played Jan. 7. With the Thunder Bay native back in full swing, he should see the bulk of the starts moving forward, despite the emergence of Casey DeSmith as a reliable No. 2 option.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...