Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Returns to goal Tuesday

Murray (personal) will get the starting nod against the Sharks on Tuesday, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Murray will return to the crease for the first time since the passing of his father, having last played Jan. 7. With the Thunder Bay native back in full swing, he should see the bulk of the starts moving forward, despite the emergence of Casey DeSmith as a reliable No. 2 option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories