Penguins' Matt Murray: Rough outing Thursday

Murray made 26 saves on 30 shots for the Penguins in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Thursday aside, rumors of Murray's demise have been a bit premature this season. Sure, he struggled in November and sat a lot in December. But Murray has resurrected his game since Dec. 28 -- he's gone 7-2-1 in his last 10 starts. Both he and Tristan Jarry seem to know how to win, so they're both solid options when in the blue paint.