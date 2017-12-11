Murray (lower body) will not be available for Monday's tilt versus the Avalanche

While Murray is not ready to suit up Monday, he did tell reporters that he would be traveling with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It's hard to imagine the netminder won't want to be in the crease for Thursday's matchup with Vegas and (potentially) former-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury.