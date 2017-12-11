Penguins' Matt Murray: Ruled out against Colorado
Murray (lower body) will not be available for Monday's tilt versus the Avalanche
While Murray is not ready to suit up Monday, he did tell reporters that he would be traveling with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It's hard to imagine the netminder won't want to be in the crease for Thursday's matchup with Vegas and (potentially) former-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Nearing return to action•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Faces shots in morning session•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Skates without pads•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Expected to sit 2-3 weeks•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: On injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Exits Monday's game with apparent injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...