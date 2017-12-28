Penguins' Matt Murray: Ruled out Friday
Murray will not suit up for Friday's matchup with Carolina due to an undisclosed ailment.
The good news for fantasy owners is that Murray is considered day-to-day and will travel with the team on its three-game road trip, per Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Murray's young career has been plagued with injuries, which were supposed to be minimized by his offseason training program. With their No. 1 once again hurt, the Pens will likely turn to Tristan Jarry between the pipes with an undetermined call-up to fill the backup role.
