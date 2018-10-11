Penguins' Matt Murray: Ruled out Thursday

Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "(Murray) will not be available for tonight. He's still progressing and his status is day-to-day," ruling him out versus the Golden Knights on Thursday due to his concussion.

While Murray seemed to take a much more optimistic stance when doing his post-practice interviews, Sullivan shut down the idea that the netminder would be available to serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Thursday. Prior to puck drop, the club will likely promote Tristan Jarry from the minors. Whether Murray will be able to suit up against the Canadiens on Saturday remains to be seen.