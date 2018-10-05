Penguins' Matt Murray: Salvages win Thursday
Murray turned aside 30 of 36 shots faced during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.
Murray looked a little rusty at times, in contrast to a well-reviewed preseason performance heading into Thursday's home opener. The 24-year-old is expected to get a heavy workload behind a vaunted offensive attack in 2018-19, so play him at every opportunity.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays well versus Sabres•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 30 shots in preseason win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to play whole game Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls in overtime•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...