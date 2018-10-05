Penguins' Matt Murray: Salvages win Thursday

Murray turned aside 30 of 36 shots faced during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

Murray looked a little rusty at times, in contrast to a well-reviewed preseason performance heading into Thursday's home opener. The 24-year-old is expected to get a heavy workload behind a vaunted offensive attack in 2018-19, so play him at every opportunity.

