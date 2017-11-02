Penguins' Matt Murray: Saves 35 in victory
Murray turned aside 35 of Edmonton's 37 shots on goal in a 3-2 Wednesday victory.
When Murray is on, he's as good as any goaltender in the league, and this was a performance in the on category. He did what he needed to do to keep the Penguins in the game until the offense could pick up the slack, and that's a formula for success most nights for the Penguins as well as Murray.
