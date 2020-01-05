Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Second straight win

Murray made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Saturday.

Murray has actually won his last two starts. But it's the first time he's allow just two or fewer goals since Nov. 15 (eight starts). Murray is now playing second fiddle to Tristan Jarry. He could be a decent spot starter if he can carry Saturday's solid performance forward.

