Penguins' Matt Murray: Secures second shutout

Murray stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 5-0 win over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.

Murray had some issues during the regular season, struggling to the tune of a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage. However, the playoffs have gone a lot better for him. The 23-year-old has two shutouts now, and in another game he made 26 saves on 27 shots.