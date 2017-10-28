Murray will defend the cage against host Minnesota on Saturday.

With Murray skating off with wins in seven of nine appearances this season, it's clear that he can experience the occasional hiccup without much risk of dropping the decision. He jumped off to a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign, allowing 11 goals over 65 shots between the Blues and Blackhawks, respectively, but has since maintained a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .936 save mark during his active seven-game string of victories. As icing on the cake, his next opponent is currently sitting in last place within the Central Division at 3-3-2.