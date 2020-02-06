Penguins' Matt Murray: Seeking seventh straight win

Murray is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.

Murray has been unbeatable since the end of December, stringing together six straight victories while posting an admirable .922 save percentage. The 25-year-old will need to stay sharp in order to have a shot at extending his win streak to seven games Thursday, as he'll be entering an unfavorable road matchup with a hot Tampa Bay team that's gone 5-0-1 in its last six contests.