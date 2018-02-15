Penguins' Matt Murray: Set for 100th career appearance
Murray will make his 100th career appearance as Thursday's home starter versus the Kings, NHL.com reports.
It's amazing to think that Murray's already hoisted Lord Stanley's chalice two times before recording his 100th career outing, but that's no misprint, and he was technically a rookie for both Stanley Cup runs. Everything seems to be clicking for the Ontario native lately, as you'd have to go back to Jan. 4 -- a span of nine games -- to find the last time that he lost in regulation. He'll look to keep the good times rolling against a Kings club that has lost two straight games and reportedly won't get to play its latest trade acquisition in Dion Phaneuf (via Ottawa) due to immigration complications.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Snags win over Kings•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tacks on another win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starter for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Posts 34 saves versus Blues•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets the nod against St. Louis•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 33 in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...