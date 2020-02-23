Penguins' Matt Murray: Set for afternoon clash
Murray will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
The 25-year-old has been decent in net in his past five starts, going 2-2-1 along with a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage over that span. Murray will face a tough matchup Sunday, however, against a Washington offense that ranks fifth in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.44). Sunday's game will be a pivotal clash for Murray and the Penguins, as the two teams are tied atop the Metropolitan Division with 80 points.
