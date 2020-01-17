Penguins' Matt Murray: Set to start Friday
Murray will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Red Wings, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Murray's last outing saw him stop 28 of 31 shots in a win over the Avalanche. The 25-year-old has a favorable opponent in the Red Wings, who are averaging just 2.15 goals per game overall and a still-paltry 2.25 goals per game at home this season. Murray should be considered a favorable play in DFS given the matchup.
