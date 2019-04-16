Penguins' Matt Murray: Set to start Game 4
Murray is slated to be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 4 home tilt with the Islanders, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While the focus on the Pens' problems in the series has been on the lack of offensive contributions and defensive lapses, Murray hasn't exactly been stellar, as he is sporting a .902 save percentage and 3.33 GAA. If the netminder can step up his game, it could be the spark the rest of the lineup needs to avoid a first-round sweep.
