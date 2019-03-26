Penguins' Matt Murray: Settles down for third straight win
Murray stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The Blueshirts jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the first period was over, but Murray found his mojo after that and blanked New York for the rest of the game. The 24-year-old has won three straight outings and only has one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 5-1-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .933 save percentage over that stretch.
