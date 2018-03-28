Penguins' Matt Murray: Shaky outing in Motown

Murray coughed up four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 road loss to the Red Wings.

This certainly wasn't the expected outcome for Murray against a Red Wings team that's already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but Murray's still greasing the gears having missed nine straight games with a concussion between Feb. 27 and March. 15. It's entirely possible that Murray's simply anxious to get started on the postseason, as he'll be vying for his third Stanley Cup championship not long after turning 24 years old.