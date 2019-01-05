Penguins' Matt Murray: Shuts down Jets
Murray turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Jets.
The 24-year-old is the hottest goalie on the planet right now, winning seven straight starts -- including two shutouts -- with a 1.27 GAA and .962 save percentage since returning from a lower-body injury. The Pens have been keeping an eye on his workload after the long layoff, but the need for occasional rest is the only thing that's going to keep Murray off the ice until he cools down.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...