Penguins' Matt Murray: Shuts down Jets

Murray turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

The 24-year-old is the hottest goalie on the planet right now, winning seven straight starts -- including two shutouts -- with a 1.27 GAA and .962 save percentage since returning from a lower-body injury. The Pens have been keeping an eye on his workload after the long layoff, but the need for occasional rest is the only thing that's going to keep Murray off the ice until he cools down.